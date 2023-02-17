Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
