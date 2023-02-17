Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 14.2 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.