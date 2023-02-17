Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

TWLO opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

