Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.
Twilio Stock Performance
TWLO opened at $75.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $185.00.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
