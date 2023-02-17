Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.22 EPS.

Twilio Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. 5,636,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

About Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 170,884 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

