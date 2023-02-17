UBS Group Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €65.80 ($70.75) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a one year high of €69.17 ($74.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.71.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

