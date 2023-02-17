UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 5,171 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,610.94. 57,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,524.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,553.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

