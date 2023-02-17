UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.18% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMGC. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,231,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 86,155 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1,219.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,650. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

