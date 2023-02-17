UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,784,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,100,000. Biohaven comprises about 10.9% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Biohaven as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,999,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Biohaven by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 204.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,995,000 after buying an additional 559,438 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven Company Profile

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 120,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

