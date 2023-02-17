UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 27,002 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $373.25. 148,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,899. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.86. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

