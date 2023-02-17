Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $712,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

