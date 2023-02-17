Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 3,615,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.