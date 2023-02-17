Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $6.67 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00027296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $148.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

