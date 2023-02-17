United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ UIHC opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.13.
In other United Insurance news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. Company insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
