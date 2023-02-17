USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Tops $41.84 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.84 billion and $4.87 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00425808 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,985.45 or 0.28204490 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 41,832,850,181 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
