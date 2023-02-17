Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.48

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.48 and traded as low as $67.44. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 5,509,742 shares.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

