VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 850,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

