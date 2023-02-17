VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.