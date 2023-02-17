Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Position Raised by Comprehensive Financial Management LLC

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,893,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446,548 shares during the period. Vacasa comprises approximately 0.9% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Vacasa worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828,497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vacasa by 23.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,004,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $10,941,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $10,131,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vacasa stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 285,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,915. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

