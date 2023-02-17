Vai (VAI) Market Capitalization Hits $56.33 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Vai has a market cap of $56.33 million and $9,903.15 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00430296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.86 or 0.28503566 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.