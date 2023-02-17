Vai (VAI) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Vai has a total market cap of $56.28 million and $2,713.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00425780 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,939.34 or 0.28204451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.