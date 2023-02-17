Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

