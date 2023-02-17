Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70.

