Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.94 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $61.94 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00078996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00057457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00029798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001105 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001807 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,158,829 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,158,826 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

