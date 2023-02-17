Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Ventas Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

