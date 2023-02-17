Verdad Advisers LP Buys Shares of 7,500 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000. Everest Re Group comprises about 2.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.16. 63,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.66. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

