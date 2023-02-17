Verdad Advisers LP Sells 71,403 Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,403 shares during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants accounts for about 0.7% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 1.77% of Good Times Restaurants worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.89. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

