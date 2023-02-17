Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $181.43. 18,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,167. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

