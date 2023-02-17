Veritable L.P. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IVOO stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,369. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $147.86 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.
