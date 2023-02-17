Veritable L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.95% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $245,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.70. 30,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,939. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

