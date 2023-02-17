Veritable L.P. Purchases 31,920 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,099. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

