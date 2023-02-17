Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.99. 616,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,332. The company has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

