Veritable L.P. Sells 2,148 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in Amgen by 17.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Amgen by 690.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.95. The company had a trading volume of 431,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,343. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

