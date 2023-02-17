Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv Profile

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.