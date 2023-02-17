Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,042,287.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,394,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,050,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,794,422.68.

On Monday, January 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 78,930 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $2,325,277.80.

On Monday, January 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 36,512 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,034,750.08.

On Thursday, January 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 69,839 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,854,923.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,372 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,318,881.28.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.74. 914,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

