Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,948,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $524,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Visa stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.39. 1,693,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.