VRES (VRS) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, VRES has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $98.99 million and $484.70 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00216311 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,697.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04203793 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $582.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.