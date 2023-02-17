Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Park Presidio Capital LLC

Park Presidio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,866 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 8.6% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Park Presidio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $185.19. 322,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,040. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

