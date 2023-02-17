Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $133,317,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

C stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

