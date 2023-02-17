Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $44.45 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $44.45 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00079711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00030374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,099,050 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

