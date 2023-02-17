Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $44.55 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00057512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,099,054 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

