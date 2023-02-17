Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.95.

Insider Activity at Waters

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Waters by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.56.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

