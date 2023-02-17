Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Robert W. Baird

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.56.

WAT opened at $327.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

