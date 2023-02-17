Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.58. 192,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average is $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.