Wedbush Increases BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $36.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CL King started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $808.83 million, a P/E ratio of -172.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88.
About BJ’s Restaurants
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
