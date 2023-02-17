Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,571 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 3.1 %

Welltower stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.