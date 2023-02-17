WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $477.42 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $477.42 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 93.8% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 959,528,007 coins and its circulating supply is 244,645,204 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 959,499,206.542664 with 244,617,004.5544422 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.99260293 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $39,878,158.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

