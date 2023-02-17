Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 19th. This is a boost from Wesfarmers’s previous interim dividend of $0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

