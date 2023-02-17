West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) PT Raised to $97.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at $81.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.13. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

