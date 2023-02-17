Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Stories

