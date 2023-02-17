Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.