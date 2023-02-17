Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE HIO opened at $3.97 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
