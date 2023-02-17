Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HIO opened at $3.97 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

