Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE WAB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

