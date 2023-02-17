Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 3rd

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.24. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

